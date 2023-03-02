A previous report on this incident can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police released images of a suspect wanted for shooting an 11-year-old in the back on the west side of Columbus.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 26 at around 1:45 p.m. in the South Central Hilltop on West Mound Street. The mother of the girl told police that her daughter was shot while riding in a car. A one-year-old girl was also in the vehicle.

The victim was expected to survive her injuries after being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police, the Felony Assault Unit is looking to identify a person captured on video surveillance from a convenience store located on the 2700 block of West Mound Street.

Columbus police are looking for a suspect in connection with a felony assault in which an 11-year-old girl was shot (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Police suspected a boy between the ages of 15 and 17 to be involved in the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Nathan Komisarek at 614-645-4740, 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or email nkomisarek@columbuspolice.org.