COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing property from a parked truck, before damaging a parking garage’s gate.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 4 a.m., Feb. 22, two men in a dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe, with its license plate intentionally obstructed, entered a parking garage located in the 900 block of N. High Street.

Police say the two suspects parked before forcing entry into the victim’s vehicle, causing damage and stealing property.

Police released the following images of the theft suspects

The suspects then damaged the parking garage’s gate when they drove through it when leaving.

Police ask anyone with information on this theft to call 614-645-1435.