Police searching for suspects who stole $12K ring from Short North jeweler

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man and a possible accomplice who allegedly stole a diamond ring worth nearly $12,000 from a jewelry store last month.

Police posted a short surveillance video to Twitter Saturday afternoon showing the suspect — identified as the man in the black shirt and hat — and his possible accomplice entering Alexander’s Jewelers on the 600 block of North High Street on Aug. 14.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2072.

