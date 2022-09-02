COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who shot a 30-year-old in north Columbus.

Police responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Azelda Street around 3 p.m. on Friday after calls of shots fired, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. Authorities believe two suspects are responsible for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.