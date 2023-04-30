COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking information on an assault that took place when a man was struck by a car on the southside of Columbus.

On Sunday, April 16 at around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Kroger Fuel Center in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. Police arrived at the gas station on the 3600 block of South High Street to find a man laying on the parking lot.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, the victim said he was the one that fired a gun at a car that was attempting to run him over. The victim went on to describe a man and a woman who were leaving the store, when one of the suspects almost ran into the victim. One of the suspects then reportedly called the victim, who was riding on a motorized scooter, a derogatory name.

The suspect said he continued towards a bus stop when the suspect’s car approached him and stopped. One of the suspects got out of the car while wielding a large Bowie style knife. The victim then pulled out a gun, which police said he had a license for.

Police are searching for two suspects who were driving a dark sedan that hit a man on a scooter at a south Columbus Kroger Fuel Station. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

The suspect got back into a dark sedan, backed up, then sped forward at the victim. That’s when the victim said he shot at the car. The car struck the victim and ran over the scooter before it fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.