Police searching for suspect who robbed south Columbus Subway

Surveillance photo of an armed suspect robbing a Subway restaurant on Lockbourne Road on Saturday, Aug. 7.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who they said brandished a gun while robbing a Subway restaurant in south Columbus.

According to police, the suspect entered the Subway on the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 8:08 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect waited for another customer to leave the shop, then approached the cashier.

Police said the man then drew a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the register. The cashier opened the register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then ordered the cashier and another employee on the ground as he fled the store on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3941 or 614-645-4665.