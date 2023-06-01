COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle and left at the scene in the South Side of Columbus Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Alfred Wilkin, 59, of Columbus, was hauling a dump trailer with his Ford F-150, heading south on Fairwood Avenue, just south of Moler Road. His pickup truck became disabled in the road, and he attempted to make repairs. At 10:27 p.m., a 2012 Honda Civic, also traveling south on Fairwood Ave., hit Wilkin, then crashed into the dump trailer.

The driver of the Honda abandoned his car and fled the area, while Wilkin was left at the crash site and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, the OSHP has a strong lead and is actively searching for the driver of the Honda. The OSHP asks anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the Columbus Post at 614-466-2660.