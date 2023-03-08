An earlier report on this incident can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance while Columbus police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in the University District in December 2022.

At about 1 a.m. on Dec. 19, police responded to shots fired at a residence in the 2000 block of North Fourth Street, where a party was being held. Two of the three injured people were taken to area hospitals.

Talon-Dre Barker died after being shot at a University District party on North 4th Street, Dec. 19, 2023. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Talon-Dre Barker was found on the kitchen floor, taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, and pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest and recovered. A third victim was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his hand. All three victims were 21 or 22 years old.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired into the residence from the back of the home outside in the alley. Multiple vehicles were seen driving away.

Police said in December that there was a vehicle of interest found near East Norwich Avenue, close to the property on Fourth Street. A gun was found in the car, although a connection between the gun and the shooting or driver had not been determined.

The apartment had been rented through Vrbo, with city officials saying the property owner never finished the short-term rental license application process.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information may call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org.