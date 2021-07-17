Police searching for suspect in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday morning.

According to police, Daaishawn L. Hunter, 24, is wanted on a felony assault charge in connection with the incident.

Police said that at approximately 11:51 a.m., Hunter went to a home on the 4300 block of Le Marie Court and began arguing with a man about money.

Police said that it was during the argument that Hunter allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the right leg.

Hunter fled the scene after the incident, police said.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

