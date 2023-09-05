COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the store on the 1500 block of Parsons Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m.

According to police, the male suspect walked into the store and behind the register, showing a black semiautomatic handgun while demanding money from the cash register. The suspect took the money and put it into a sling bag he had across his chest, police said. The suspect then lept over the counter and left the store on foot, running north into the alleyway west of Parsons Avenue and north of East Markinson Avenue, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Dollar General store on Parsons Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2025. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS DIVISION OF POLICE)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.