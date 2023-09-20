COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a vehicle and its driver for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on the State Route 315 highway.
According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 31 a vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 315, just south of Interstate 270, when the driver allegedly fired one shot at a vehicle occupied by two women. The bullet struck the lower right side of the driver’s door.
Police are investigating the shooting as a road-rage incident and are searching for a man who was driving a gray or sliver Nissan SUV with tinted windows. The suspect’s SUV continued southbound on SR-315 and was seen on Ohio Department of Transportation cameras passing both the Bethel Road and Henderson Road exits. Cameras did not capture the SUV afterward.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.