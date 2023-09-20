COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a vehicle and its driver for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on the State Route 315 highway.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 31 a vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 315, just south of Interstate 270, when the driver allegedly fired one shot at a vehicle occupied by two women. The bullet struck the lower right side of the driver’s door.

Police are investigating the shooting as a road-rage incident and are searching for a man who was driving a gray or sliver Nissan SUV with tinted windows. The suspect’s SUV continued southbound on SR-315 and was seen on Ohio Department of Transportation cameras passing both the Bethel Road and Henderson Road exits. Cameras did not capture the SUV afterward.

Columbus Police are searching for a gray or silver Nissan SUV allegedly used during a road-rage shooting incident on Aug. 31, 2023. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.