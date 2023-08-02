View a previous report on the death of Mayfield Evans III in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for information related to the killing of Mayfield Evans III for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.”

On Sept. 21, 2022, around 11:14 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Harvester Lane after a shots fired complaint. There, officers discovered 33-year-old Evans, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment, and asked anyone with information to call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or email a tip through their website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.