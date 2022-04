COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man missing from the city’s west side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Elijah Lesrois, 19, was last seen, April 6, in the area of N. Wheatland Avenue and W. Broad Street.

Lesrois is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing white Nike and neon shoes.

Police anyone with information on Lesrois’ whereabouts to call 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.