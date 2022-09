COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a 4-year-old girl who went missing on Friday.

Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday around Le Marie Court and Morse Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Mutivito is three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was wearing white shorts with orange and blue flowers, but she was not wearing a shirt or shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Mutivito or has information to call 614-645-4624.