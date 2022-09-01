Faith Trischler, 18, was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night.

Faith Trischler, 18, was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday after she jumped out of her care provider’s car, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Trischler was wearing a red, white and blue striped dress.

“Trischler is diagnosed with autism and developmental disabilities and requires 24-hour care,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Trischler or has information to call 614-525-3333.