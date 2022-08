COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a north Linden parking lot.

Surveillance photos show the two suspects trying to open car doors at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Karl Road on June 28, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One suspect opened a door to an unlocked car and stole a firearm.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2071.