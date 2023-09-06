For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of killing another outside of a bar in the city’s Far South neighborhood.

On April 2 at 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 3900 block of Great Southern Court, just off South High Street on reports of gunfire. Officers discovered 27-year-old Alijuwon Tolliver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alijuwon Tolliver (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

According to an updated release, police said the suspect attempted to enter an afterhours nightclub while in possession of a handgun and was escorted away from the property. Tolliver then approached the suspect and an altercation ensued.

Police said Tolliver was shot five times. He was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m.

Police have not yet identified a suspect by name, and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.