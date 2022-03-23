COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man shot his wife as she sat in her vehicle at an east Columbus gas station.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8 p.m., Tuesday, the 39-year-old man pulled into the parking lot of a gas station in the 7000 block of Kennedy Road and shot his 38-year-old wife who was sitting in her vehicle.

The victim was able to drive away and call 911, but her husband followed while continuing to shoot at her, police say.

Police found the victim along James Road near Main Street but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to her right arm and breast.

According to police, a felonious assault warrant has been issued for the suspect.