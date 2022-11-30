COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help in the investigation of an armed theft that took place on July 25 in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., Columbus police were called to a Dollar General store in the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue on reports of a person with a gun. Officers were alerted to a woman, who was accused of shoplifting and banned from the store.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who is accused of firing shots in a Dollar General parking lot (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

After leaving the store, police say the woman got into a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and tried to hit several pedestrians in the parking lot. A man reportedly threw a hammer into the car’s rear window and the woman drove away.

She returned minutes later and fired three shots in the parking lot, police said. One gunshot struck another car’s rear driver side door.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person responsible. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org.