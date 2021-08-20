Police searching for endangered missing girls from city’s southwest side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating two missing girls who were last seen in the southwest side of the city.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 12-year-old Breanna L. Montgomery, and 7-year-old Cecilia R. Montgomery were last seen Thursday, around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Brown Road and Richmond Road.  

Breanna is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt with polka dots, and black shorts or possibly pants. 

Cecilia is 3 feet 5 inches tall, 55 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts.  

Police ask anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.  

