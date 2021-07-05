Police searching for endangered adult, 58, missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a developmentally disabled man last reported in north Columbus Monday.
Allen Johnson Jr., 58, was last seen leaving his residence near North High Street and Broad Meadows Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Allen is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.
Allen is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 198 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.