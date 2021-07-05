Police searching for endangered adult, 58, missing from north Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Allen Johnson Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a developmentally disabled man last reported in north Columbus Monday.

Allen Johnson Jr., 58, was last seen leaving his residence near North High Street and Broad Meadows Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Allen is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Allen is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 198 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus remembers Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, dead at 24

Updated forecast: July 5, 2021

1 dead, several injured in overnight shootings in Columbus

3-year-old central Ohio cancer survivor wins sock design contest, will have socks sold for charity

Fire at north Columbus hookah lounge under investigation

More Local News