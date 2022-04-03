COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Short North as police are searching for a male suspect, according to CPD.

Police dispatchers said that officers went to N. 4th Street after a report of shots fired outside the “Fox in the Snow Cafe” around 3:00am Sunday, causing parts of High Street to be shut down throughout the morning.

According to Columbus Police, three female victims drove to N. High Street and E. 4th Avenue where they flagged down an officer with police determining that the victims were shot at by the suspect on the 1000 block of N. 4th Street.

The victims said they were trying to leave a parking lot but a car was blocking the only exit, according to a release from CPD.

An argument began between the victims and female occupants of the car blocking the exit when a man approached the female occupants and asked what was going on after they moved their car, per CPD.

The victims said as they exited the parking lot, the man fired several gunshots at their car with one victim being hit in the neck, per police.

CPD state the woman shot was transported to Grant Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police continue to search for the suspect.