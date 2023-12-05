COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking and robbing a man at a Downtown bus stop late last month.

According to police, on Nov. 30 at approximately 2:23 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at a COTA bus stop at the intersection of South High and East Broad streets.

Police said the two men had a brief conversation, after which the suspect allegedly asked the victim for his belongings. When the victim refused, the suspect punched him multiple times, with the attack spilling out into the road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus police robbery unit at 614-645-4665.