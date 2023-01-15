COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station.

Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following an argument between the suspects and victim, the two men began beating the victim with one of them pulling out a gun and hitting the victim with it, per police.

According to police, the men then stole the victim’s property. Surveillance images of the two suspects can be seen below.

  • Courtesy Photos/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers
  • Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.