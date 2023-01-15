COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station.

Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following an argument between the suspects and victim, the two men began beating the victim with one of them pulling out a gun and hitting the victim with it, per police.

According to police, the men then stole the victim’s property. Surveillance images of the two suspects can be seen below.

Courtesy Photos/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.