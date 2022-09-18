COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in south Columbus in August.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, gunfire was exchanged between two people at around 2:45 p.m. on August 6 behind a CVS located on Parsons Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim. It was later learned that just before 2:50 p.m., a car arrived at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with the victim of the shooting, Antom Stargell.

Stargell was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 3:10 p.m., per police. This was the 83rd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.