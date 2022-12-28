Suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Chase Bank in northeast Columbus on Dec. 28, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand note for money, police said.

The teller complied with the man’s demands and gave him an undetermined amount of money from her register. The suspect took the money and ran from the bank, police said.

A surveillance photo of the suspect is below.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

