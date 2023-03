COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said broke into and stole from a church on the east side of the city.

According to police, the man broke into the church, located on the 500 block of South Gould Road, multiple times, stealing money, food, and wine.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Det. Kubic at 614-645-2346 or email jkubic@columbuspolice.org.

Photos of the suspect are below.

Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into an east Columbus church multiple times and allegedly stealing money, food, and wine.