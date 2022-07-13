Aries Cotner is accused for shooting at two people in a vehicle in east Columbus on April 29, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year.

The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.

The victims drove to Columbus Fire Station 20 on East 5th Avenue, where officers came to meet them. Fire medics treated the shooting victim at the station, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Aries Cotner for felonious assault. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Cotner. It asked anyone with information to call 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.