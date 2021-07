COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a 12-year old boy they say is a runaway and may be endangered.

Police say 12-year old Martez Collins was last seen in the area of E. Starr and Cleveland avenues in the Short North very early on Saturday morning.

Collins is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing 204 pounds. Police say he was wearing a green-and-black shirt, red shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4545.