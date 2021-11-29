COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a woman they say stole several laptops from a northwest Columbus Sam’s Club.

Columbus police say the female suspect entered the electronics area of a Sam’s club on Sawmill Rd. around 6:53 p.m., Nov. 22, and removed the security devices from seven laptops.

She then loaded the laptops into a bag and walked passed all points of sale without paying for the items, before leaving in a white vehicle with four doors, according to police.

The stolen laptops are worth an estimated value of $4600.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police Property Division at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.