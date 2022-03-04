COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman allegedly put a puppy worth $6,000 under her coat and walked out of a pet store on Valentine’s Day.

Columbus Division of Police said in a social media release that the woman, who wore a black, knee-length coat, walked into Petland on Bethel Road, north Columbus, and asked to see a chihuahua puppy.

This $6,000 chihuahua puppy was stolen, allegedly by the woman in this photo. (Photo: courtesy Columbus Division of Police)

Once she had the puppy, she hit it under her coat and walked out of the store without paying the $6,000 price for the dog, police said.

If you have information about this incident, police ask you to contact Det. Beard at 614-645-2091 or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org. You can also leave a message with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.