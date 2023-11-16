COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A SWAT team took multiple people into custody in Franklinton after someone fired shots at officers attempting to execute a search warrant Thursday evening.

A Columbus police spokesperson said someone shot at officers on the 100 block of South Princeton Avenue. No officers were injured, the spokesperson said, and no officers returned fire.

The officers were attempting to execute a search warrant in the area. Police did not say if the person who shot at officers was connected to the search warrant.

Investigators will be on scene to determine what charges will be filed, the spokesperson said.