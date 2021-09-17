Police say 13-year old responsible for making multiple threats to Columbus schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Counterterrorism Unit says a 13-year old boy is responsible for calling in threats to schools throughout Columbus.

The investigation led authorities to the Arts Impact Middle School on Jack Gibbs Blvd. They say a student at the middle school called and sent text messages to school staff threatening violence.

Multiple days of school operations were affected by the threats, including the cancellation of classes, according to police.

Police and prosecutors continue to investigate the case.