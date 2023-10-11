COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man’s death was ruled a homicide Wednesday.

Columbus police responded to the 1300 block of Morse Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a man being found unresponsive.

Matthew Hurt, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:39 a.m.

While Hurt’s body was being examined later at the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, signs of foul play were found, with the coroner ruling his death a homicide.

Details on what led to Hurt’s death were not released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Shepherd at 614-645-0877 or via email, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).