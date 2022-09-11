COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school.

On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. and found Keeyon Capers, 27, inside a car shot to death. CPD’s initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened on April 30 at around 11:00 a.m just outside the school.

This was the 39th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Crime Stoppers says the alleged suspect fled from the scene and got onto a COTA bus at East Hudson Avenue and McGuffey Road. Photos of the suspect getting on the bus and allegedly shooting Capers can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.