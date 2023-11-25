COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a local hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday after report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities were dispatched to the unnamed hospital at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday and spoke with the victim who said he was shot in the 800 block of North 22nd Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The man said he got into a verbal fight with the unknown suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4373.