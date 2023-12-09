COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a local hospital on Friday night after report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim.

Authorities were dispatched to the unnamed hospital at 8:48 p.m. on Friday and spoke with the adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to the Columbus Division of Police. After investigating, police revealed the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Bairsford Drive.

Police said the victim is expected to survive the injury, but are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.