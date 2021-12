COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Dr. near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus.

The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police confirmed a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the incident.

No one is in custody from the shooting at this time.

This is the city’s 202nd homicide in 2021.

