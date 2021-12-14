COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police reported Tuesday afternoon of a crash on High St. that killed a male pedestrian and injured a female pedestrian.

Police say that a little after 6 p.m. last Sunday, both pedestrians were crossing High St. just north of Rumsey Rd. when they were struck by a sports utility vehicle driving northbound. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to be interviewed by police.

The male pedestrian died as a result of the crash and was pronounced at the scene by medics. The female pedestrian was transported to Grant Hospital where she arrived in critical condition and upgraded to stable condition, according to Columbus Police.

Police added that witnesses reported that other unknown vehicles struck one or both pedestrians after the initial crash.

This is the 99th reported fatal crash in Columbus for the calendar year of 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.