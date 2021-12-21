COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit has released a new video as they seek to identify the suspect in the shooting of 17-year old Makenzi Ridley in June.

The video was posted by the Columbus Division of Police Tuesday afternoon.

On June 24, police were called to the Far East Recreation Center on Lattimer Dr. on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find Ridley suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported her to Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say that witnesses have stated that a large group of young people gathered near the recreation center when the shots were fired and then fled the scene following the shooting.

Police continue to seek the identity of the suspect of what was the 96th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.