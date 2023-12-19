COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating two related shootings in south Columbus that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

One shooting was reported on the 400 block of Hanford Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. The second shooting was reported moments later on the 3300 block of Norwalk Road, just over 3 1/2 miles away.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers believe the two shootings are related.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.