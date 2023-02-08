COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – A man riding his bike in the Eastland area died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Columbus police said that at 9:14 p.m. a cyclist riding southbound on South Hamilton Road was hit by an unknown car also traveling south on South Hamilton Road at the intersection of Refugee Road. The crash knocked the man off of his bicycle and he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, but a white-colored, passenger side rearview mirror matching a 2009-2013 model Toyota Camry was recovered. The crash remains under investigation.