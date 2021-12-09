COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators announced that they are receiving tips surrounding the shooting deaths of two young children and a young man on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to Kodiak Drive on Tuesday evening. There, they found shooting victims Londynn Wall’neal, 6, Demitrius Wall’neal, 9, and Charles Wade, 22. All three were pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims were sitting inside a vehicle when the suspects approached and began firing at the vehicle, according to police reports.

Detective Terry Kelley said, on Wednesday, that a lot of rounds were fired and police were looking for at least two suspects.

“All the evidence that we have at the scene indicates that this is not a random act,” Kelley said. “It does appear to be a targeted assassination, and there’s no other way to say it — multiple shell casings located at scene. The evidence we have at the scene absolutely indicates that this was a targeted assassination.”

Sergeant James Fuqua said, on Thursday, that while tips are coming in, police continue to urge the public to share any information they may have on these deaths.

“Somebody knows something because we know, even the most horrible people that commit these types of crimes, they have a conscience and they’re going to tell somebody,” said Fuqua. “I don’t care if it’s a friend or a family member, you have to give us that information because chances are if you don’t and we continue to allow them to run through the streets, this could happen again.”

Those with information on this case can share that with the CPD’s Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477, or Det. Kelley at (614) 778-9706.