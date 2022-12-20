COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week.

The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing packs of liquor bottles into a large black and white striped bag while the man takes one of the same packs and appears to stuff it up his sweatshirt. The pair then left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1434 or email kklein@columbuspolice.org.

Photos of the suspects are below and video of their alleged theft is in the player above.