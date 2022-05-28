COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning on I-70 east near the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

A CPD dispatcher stated the crash occurred just after 1:00am with a semi-trailer truck that reportedly hit the median on I-70 east.

The semi caught on fire and officers found the driver dead the scene, per CPD.

Currently, I-70 east at the Hilliard Rome Road exit is still closed due to the crash. CPD said the road will remain closed for a few more hours.

Crews are on the road cleaning the debris.

No further information on the crash is known at this time.