COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after multiple Columbus police officers were shot at on Saturday evening on the north side.

According to a release from the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue in Clintonville at 11 p.m. on reports that approximately 100 cars were street racing.

Furthermore, police say that several people spectating the racing were in the middle of Indianola Avenue. Some of those spectators were reportedly stopping vehicles and vandalizing them. When police arrived, they got out to try and settle down the spectators before several gunshots were fired.

Some of these shots were fired towards the officers before the street racers and spectators fled the scene. No one was struck by any gunfire and police did not specify if the officers returned fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.