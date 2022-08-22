COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer reportedly fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus.

According to a Columbus Division of Police spokesperson at the scene, officers responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a call about multiple people seen with firearms.

Police said an altercation took place, which resulted in one officer firing a weapon. The police spokesperson said there is no evidence anyone was shot.

Several people were arrested.

One person was taken to a local hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

There is no further information available at this time.