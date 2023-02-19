COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is in stable condition after being hit by a car on I-670 Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, I-670 westbound is closed between I-71 and High Street as of 10:45 p.m.

The officer was on the scene of an accident at the time they were struck, police dispatch said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Alcohol is not suspected to have played a part in the accident, police said.