COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects have been named in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred just north of Downtown Columbus after the 4th of July.

At 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, police found two men shot on the corner of Kerr Street and Warren Street in Columbus’ Italian Village. Officers pronounced 31-year-old Roosevelt Carroll III dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that there was a verbal altercation that escalated into shots being fired. Shell casings found at the scene indicate there may have been more than one gun involved, according to police.

An investigation led CPD to name two male suspects: Levander Davis and De’Andre Davis, both 25 years old. Warrants for murder have been filed for their arrest and CPD asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to call its Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This fatal shooting occurred two weeks after a pair of shootings happened in a span of 24 hours. On Monday, June 19 a man was found dead, lying next to a dumpster with a gunshot wound to his head. Police recently arrested one of two brothers, who were named suspects and charged with murder.

The next morning, two men were hospitalized after being shot near Weinland Park. Detectives found 22 spent casings in the alley east of an apartment complex behind North Fourth Street.