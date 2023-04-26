A previous report on the victim of the shooting, Deijon Bedgood, can be seen in the player above.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has named a third person of interest connected to a fatal shooting on North High Street near Ohio State University’s campus. Police revealed a photo of a person of interest that detectives are attempting to identify.

On Apr. 21, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired around 2:45 a.m. on the 1700 block of North High Street, between 12th and 13th Avenues, across the street from the Ohio State student union building. Two people — both men — were taken to Wexner Medical Center, according to police.

25-year-old Deijon Bedgood died just after 3 a.m., after being transported in critical condition. The second victim, 27, remains in stable condition.

Police have arrested one suspect – 26-year-old Raymond Ladd – and are continuing to search for a second – 25-year-old Shemar Franklin.

Anyone with information on this person of interest can contact police at 614-774-7810 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.